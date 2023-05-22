National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 557,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 185,561 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $20,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 225.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in National Instruments by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $57.98 on Monday. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $29.81 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Insider Activity

In other National Instruments news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $292,397.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,532 shares in the company, valued at $10,944,282.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $292,397.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,944,282.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $1,729,021.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,183.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.