Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NBIX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after acquiring an additional 136,782 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,148,000 after buying an additional 117,422 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $94.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 156.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.33 and a 12-month high of $129.29.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total transaction of $1,490,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,121.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 6,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $633,811.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total transaction of $1,490,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,121.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,034 shares of company stock worth $3,838,922. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

