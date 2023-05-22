NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Major Shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc Buys 25,000 Shares

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of NN stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,714,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,143,033.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corre Partners Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 35,000 shares of NN stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $43,750.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 52,807 shares of NN stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $52,278.93.

On Friday, May 5th, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of NN stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 1,000 shares of NN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060.00.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 42,825 shares of NN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $44,538.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 1,200 shares of NN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,272.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 200 shares of NN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $216.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 74,674 shares of NN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $78,407.70.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 114,160 shares of NN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $121,009.60.

On Monday, April 10th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 22,647 shares of NN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $24,232.29.

NN Stock Performance

NNBR opened at $1.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62. NN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $3.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NN ( NASDAQ:NNBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. NN had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $118.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NN, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NNBR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NN in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut shares of NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NN

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of NN by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NN by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 875,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of NN by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NN by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 18,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

Featured Articles

