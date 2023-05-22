Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

NUMV opened at $28.17 on Monday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.19. The firm has a market cap of $315.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07.

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

