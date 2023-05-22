NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NV5 Global from $130.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

NV5 Global stock opened at $93.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.02 and a 1 year high of $154.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.37). NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $189.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

