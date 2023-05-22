NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,382 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in NVR were worth $20,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVR by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,956.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVR Stock Down 0.6 %

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total transaction of $521,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,367,422.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total value of $521,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,367,422.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total transaction of $736,456.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,118.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,710 shares of company stock worth $95,213,468. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $5,846.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5,657.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5,119.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,576.01 and a 52-week high of $5,986.96.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $116.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 423.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Stories

