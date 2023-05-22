NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in NVR by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in NVR by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,846.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,986.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5,657.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,119.19.

Insider Transactions at NVR

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $116.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 423.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,130.00, for a total transaction of $10,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451 shares in the company, valued at $7,443,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,130.00, for a total transaction of $10,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451 shares in the company, valued at $7,443,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total transaction of $736,456.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,118.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,710 shares of company stock worth $95,213,468. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,956.00.

NVR Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Read More

