Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Announces $0.11 Dividend

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1067 per share on Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.
Orica Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS OCLDY opened at $10.78 on Monday. Orica has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39.
About Orica
