Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Increases Dividend to $22.75 Per Share

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 22.75 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 52.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Orient Overseas (International)’s previous dividend of $12.85.
Orient Overseas (International) Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:OROVY opened at $96.35 on Monday. Orient Overseas has a 1 year low of $72.70 and a 1 year high of $180.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.89.
About Orient Overseas (International)
