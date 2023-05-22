PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,796 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in PetMed Express by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in PetMed Express by 455.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in PetMed Express by 2,023.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PetMed Express by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 319.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PetMed Express from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PetMed Express in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PetMed Express Stock Performance

PetMed Express Profile

PetMed Express stock opened at $14.72 on Monday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $24.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average is $18.12. The company has a market cap of $310.30 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.64.

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

