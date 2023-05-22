Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,886,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,572,167 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $20,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 58.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 52,626 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 117.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 26,512 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at $801,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at $11,529,000. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $11.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 44.84%. The business had revenue of $30.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.03 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 38.26%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

