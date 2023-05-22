PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) General Counsel Christopher Riley Sells 8,528 Shares

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 8,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $13,644.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 205,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 23rd, Christopher Riley sold 7,458 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $15,363.48.

PLBY Group Price Performance

Shares of PLBY opened at $1.66 on Monday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 128.89%. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLBY. Roth Capital lowered PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Roth Mkm cut shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.

Institutional Trading of PLBY Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of PLBY Group by 479.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 17,105 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

