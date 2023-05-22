PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) General Counsel Christopher Riley Sells 8,528 Shares

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBYGet Rating) General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 8,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $13,644.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 205,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

  • On Thursday, March 23rd, Christopher Riley sold 7,458 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $15,363.48.

PLBY Group Price Performance

Shares of PLBY opened at $1.66 on Monday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 128.89%. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PLBY. Roth Capital lowered PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Roth Mkm cut shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.

Institutional Trading of PLBY Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of PLBY Group by 479.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 17,105 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)

