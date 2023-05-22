Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) CEO Purchases $158,665.16 in Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) CEO Matt Ehrlichman bought 134,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $158,665.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,590,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,676,839.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matt Ehrlichman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Matt Ehrlichman bought 63,796 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $73,365.40.

On Friday, May 12th, Matt Ehrlichman purchased 87,638 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $96,401.80.

On Friday, March 17th, Matt Ehrlichman purchased 184,093 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $235,639.04.

Porch Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRCH opened at $1.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.89. Porch Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative net margin of 62.83% and a negative return on equity of 113.13%. The firm had revenue of $64.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

PRCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRCH. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 125.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13,603 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

