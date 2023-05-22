Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Holdings Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $19,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 20.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Post

In related news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $224,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Post Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $86.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.48. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $98.84.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Post had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on POST. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

