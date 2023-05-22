Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,313 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 464,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $19,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GXO opened at $58.59 on Monday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $59.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average of $48.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GXO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BNP Paribas cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

