Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 217,089 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,561 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $19,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in BancFirst by 2,229.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 87,937 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BancFirst by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 3rd quarter worth $687,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BANF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of BancFirst from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Joe Goyne bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.50 per share, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $400,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis L. Brand bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.75 per share, for a total transaction of $368,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,728,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,700 shares of company stock worth $492,106. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ BANF opened at $81.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.18. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $68.44 and a 12 month high of $118.07.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. BancFirst had a net margin of 31.83% and a return on equity of 17.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

