Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $21,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mueller Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Mueller Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP grew its position in Mueller Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 18,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Mueller Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 56,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $78.79 on Monday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $79.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 10.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $219,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,911.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,007 shares of company stock worth $441,050. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

(Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.