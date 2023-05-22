Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 416,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $20,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 11,994.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,131 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 106.1% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,665,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,944,000 after buying an additional 857,481 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 164.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,274,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,949,000 after buying an additional 793,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $1,804,396,590,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at $498,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $58,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,945,401.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $179,187.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at $498,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,105 shares of company stock worth $831,824 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $66.36 on Monday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TOL. StockNews.com lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

