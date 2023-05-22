Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $20.12 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $20,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $148.80 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.28 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.34.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 43.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.40.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Laura G. Kelly purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,826.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

See Also

