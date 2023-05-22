Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $20.24 Million Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,960 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $20,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $137.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $141.96.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTWO. Benchmark upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.31.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

