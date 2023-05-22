Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,832 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 560,124 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $19,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Fluor by 1,186.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fluor by 665.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

FLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

In other Fluor news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $151,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,265.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $27.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.90. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

