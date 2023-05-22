Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,890 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $19,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avista by 377.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avista by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Avista Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $42.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.90. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.51.

Avista Announces Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.37 million. Avista had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Avista’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Avista’s payout ratio is 98.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

In other Avista news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $104,984.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avista Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Further Reading

