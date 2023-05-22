Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 998,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,994 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $21,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Jamf by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Jamf by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 61,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $17.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.08. Jamf Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $28.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 0.41.

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Jamf had a negative net margin of 27.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $130.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,048 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $217,977.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,199.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,048 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $217,977.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,199.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Wudi sold 16,750 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $332,487.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 371,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,001.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,274 shares of company stock worth $875,536 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on JAMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jamf from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Jamf from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

