Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 152 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,304 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $19,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in TopBuild by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in TopBuild by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.14.

TopBuild Stock Performance

NYSE BLD opened at $210.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.50. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $140.66 and a twelve month high of $227.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.31%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TopBuild

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,325,499.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,325,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $313,952.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,421 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

