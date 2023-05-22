Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $20,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 3,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. SpectralCast reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.56.

Insider Activity

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total transaction of $1,238,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,268.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total value of $1,238,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,268.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total transaction of $124,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares in the company, valued at $188,328.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,537 shares of company stock valued at $6,404,608. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FDS opened at $396.19 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $474.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $406.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Stories

