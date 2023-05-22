Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 783,770 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $20,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,545,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,246,000 after acquiring an additional 267,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,491,000 after acquiring an additional 622,623 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 28.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,148,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,187,000 after acquiring an additional 917,779 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,922,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,985,000 after acquiring an additional 66,552 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,859,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,789,000 after acquiring an additional 38,742 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other First Hawaiian news, CEO Robert S. Harrison bought 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $507,835.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,449 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,202.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $16.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.75. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $216.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.28 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

First Hawaiian Profile

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Featured Stories

