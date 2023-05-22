Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 53,685 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Prometheus Biosciences were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,945,000 after buying an additional 319,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 226.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 26.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,561,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,151,000 after acquiring an additional 328,397 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 325.5% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,036,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,144,000 after purchasing an additional 792,620 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 353,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 51,488 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RXDX opened at $192.50 on Monday. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $197.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 37.56 and a current ratio of 37.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.06. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 33.50% and a negative net margin of 3,768.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. Prometheus Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.36.

Insider Transactions at Prometheus Biosciences

In related news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.26, for a total transaction of $87,682.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,337.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.26, for a total transaction of $87,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,337.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $1,084,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,708.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 921,320 shares of company stock valued at $105,745,913. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.