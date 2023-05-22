Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 53,685 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Prometheus Biosciences were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RXDX. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,779,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 1,679.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 31,951 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $720,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Prometheus Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.36.

NASDAQ:RXDX opened at $192.50 on Monday. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $197.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 37.56 and a quick ratio of 37.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.16.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.06. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 33.50% and a negative net margin of 3,768.76%. The business had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. The business’s revenue was down 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.26, for a total transaction of $87,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,337.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 700 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.26, for a total transaction of $87,682.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,337.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $1,084,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,708.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 921,320 shares of company stock worth $105,745,913 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

