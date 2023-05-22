Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,744 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Prothena were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Prothena by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena in the third quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. Birchview Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 127,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 7,675.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 345,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Price Performance

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $73.82 on Monday. Prothena Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.44.

Insider Activity at Prothena

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 232.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $238,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Prothena news, CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 45,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $3,316,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at $942,844.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $238,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,765,350 over the last three months. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, April 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Prothena from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Prothena from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Prothena in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities assumed coverage on Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

Prothena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Articles

