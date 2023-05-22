Psychemedics Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:PMD)

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.

Psychemedics has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 33.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Psychemedics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PMD opened at $5.00 on Monday. Psychemedics has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $6.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Psychemedics

Psychemedics ( NASDAQ:PMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Psychemedics had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Psychemedics stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,457 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Psychemedics worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.23% of the company’s stock.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

