Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,823,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,022 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $18,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Qualtrics International by 291.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 27,505 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 290.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,712,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,901,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 237.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 29,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Zig Serafin sold 338,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $6,065,164.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,104,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,778,891.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Chris Beckstead sold 169,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $3,032,582.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 5,007,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,629,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Zig Serafin sold 338,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $6,065,164.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,104,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,778,891.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 540,702 shares of company stock worth $9,678,566 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qualtrics International Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.15 target price on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial lowered Qualtrics International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.15 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.93.

Shares of XM stock opened at $17.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.73. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Featured Stories

