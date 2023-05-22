Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,613 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,706 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $892,000. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Qualys by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 13,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Qualys by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in Qualys by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 38,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Qualys by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 15,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Qualys in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.73.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

Qualys Stock Up 1.9 %

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $698,910.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,319,093.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $217,913.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,928 shares in the company, valued at $7,578,224.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $698,910.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,319,093.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,316 shares of company stock worth $2,018,305 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

QLYS stock opened at $120.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.04. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.10 and a 52 week high of $162.36.

About Qualys

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Featured Stories

