Qudian (NYSE:QD) vs. Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG) Head to Head Review

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) and Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Qudian and Cosmos Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qudian $83.73 million N/A -$52.48 million ($0.20) -6.40 Cosmos Group $20.20 million 0.18 -$104.12 million ($0.17) -0.05

Qudian has higher revenue and earnings than Cosmos Group. Qudian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cosmos Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

14.0% of Qudian shares are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of Qudian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Qudian and Cosmos Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qudian 0 0 0 0 N/A Cosmos Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Qudian and Cosmos Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qudian -59.94% -2.97% -2.71% Cosmos Group -515.60% -3,392.54% -250.48%

Summary

Qudian beats Cosmos Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qudian

Qudian, Inc. is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products. It generates financing income from cash credit products, and service income and sales commission fees from merchandise credit products. Qudian was founded by Min Luo in March 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China.

About Cosmos Group

Cosmos Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the business of developing certain mining claims. It operates under the Lending, and Arts and Collectibles Technology (ACT) segments. The Lending segment provides financing and lending services. The ACT segment is involved in operating an online platform to sell and distribute the arts and collectibles to end-users with the use of blockchain technologies and minting tokens. The company was founded on August 14, 1987 and is headquartered in Singapore.

