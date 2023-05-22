Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,522,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 311,783 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $105,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,747,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,922,000 after buying an additional 367,187 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,529,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,244,000 after purchasing an additional 210,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,182,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,979,000 after purchasing an additional 123,713 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Radian Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,368,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,317,000 after acquiring an additional 50,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Radian Group by 61.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,994,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,376 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RDN opened at $25.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $26.06.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 59.55%. The business had revenue of $310.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RDN shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Compass Point upgraded Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Radian Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $215,883.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 13,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $283,214.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,914.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $215,883.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,595 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,889. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

