Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 270,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61,834 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cameco were worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,846,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $531,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 15,244 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Cameco by 8.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,239,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,427,000 after buying an additional 180,065 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Stock Performance

NYSE CCJ opened at $26.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 92.83 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cameco Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCJ. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Cameco to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

