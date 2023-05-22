Raymond James & Associates Has $6.58 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 265,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,632 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $6,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2,228.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,805,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598,744 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 2,276,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,764 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,519,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,608,000 after acquiring an additional 32,129 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,180,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,241,000 after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 514.1% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 920,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,578,000 after acquiring an additional 770,665 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $26.44 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $28.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

