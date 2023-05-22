Raymond James & Associates Lowers Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,758,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,700,000 after purchasing an additional 131,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,728,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,195,000 after acquiring an additional 73,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,641,000 after acquiring an additional 58,451 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,026,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,433,000 after purchasing an additional 298,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,792,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,490,000 after purchasing an additional 194,879 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.10.

ACHC opened at $72.54 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.20 and a 1-year high of $89.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $675.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.17 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

