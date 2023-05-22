Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of O. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,733,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,015,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,318,291,000 after purchasing an additional 736,125 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,954,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,353 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Realty Income by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,246,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,110,000 after acquiring an additional 26,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Realty Income by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,869,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,328,000 after acquiring an additional 301,059 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of O stock opened at $59.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.80. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 25.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.49%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.