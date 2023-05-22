Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Repligen were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 13.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Repligen by 34.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Repligen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Repligen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Repligen by 5.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $159.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $137.65 and a 52-week high of $262.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.11.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Repligen had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.18 per share, for a total transaction of $78,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,605.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Repligen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

