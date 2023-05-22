Reviewing Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) and Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.8% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Syros Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 0 6 15 0 2.71 Syros Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Profitability

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $247.20, indicating a potential upside of 29.60%. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 293.75%. Given Syros Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Syros Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Syros Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals -93.13% -1,287.80% -30.86% Syros Pharmaceuticals -485.12% -118.11% -54.16%

Risk and Volatility

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Syros Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Syros Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals $1.04 billion 22.90 -$1.13 billion ($8.69) -21.95 Syros Pharmaceuticals $14.88 million 5.54 -$94.65 million ($9.63) -0.42

Syros Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Syros Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Syros Pharmaceuticals beats Alnylam Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R. Schimmel, and Phillip A. Sharp on June 14, 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

