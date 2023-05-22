Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Announces $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.

Robert Half International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Robert Half International has a dividend payout ratio of 37.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Robert Half International to earn $5.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

Robert Half International Trading Down 0.3 %

RHI stock opened at $68.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $65.40 and a 12 month high of $92.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 39.94%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.44.

Robert Half International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,567,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares in the company, valued at $17,567,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robert Half International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

