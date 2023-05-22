Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. (OTC:RRETY) Declares Dividend of $0.24

Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. (OTC:RRETY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2353 per share on Monday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.
Robinsons Retail Price Performance
Shares of RRETY stock opened at C$9.37 on Monday. Robinsons Retail has a 1 year low of C$8.26 and a 1 year high of C$11.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.99.
Robinsons Retail Company Profile
