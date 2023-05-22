Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. (OTC:RRETY) Declares Dividend of $0.24

Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. (OTC:RRETY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2353 per share on Monday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.

Shares of RRETY stock opened at C$9.37 on Monday. Robinsons Retail has a 1 year low of C$8.26 and a 1 year high of C$11.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.99.

Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-format retail company in the Philippines. The company operates through Supermarkets, Department Stores, DIY Stores, Convenience Stores, Drug Stores, and Specialty Stores segments. It operates supermarkets under the Robinsons Supermarket brand that offer health and wellness, and fresh food products; and department stores under the Robinsons Department Store brand, which provide children's apparel, accessories; homes, snacks and stationery; shoes, bags, luggage and sportswear; ladies and men's apparel, beauty accessories, and furnishings.

