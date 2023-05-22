Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $21,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 215.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 30.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,131 shares of company stock worth $905,751. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.1 %

ROK stock opened at $281.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $309.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Further Reading

