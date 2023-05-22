Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0714 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Salzgitter’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Salzgitter Trading Down 0.4 %

SZGPY stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $4.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Salzgitter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.18.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.

