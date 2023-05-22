Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 933,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $103,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after purchasing an additional 491,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,210,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $460,775,000 after purchasing an additional 68,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,486,000 after purchasing an additional 94,874 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,783,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $337,462,000 after purchasing an additional 31,596 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,035,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $179,971,000 after acquiring an additional 825,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Science Applications International stock opened at $98.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.71. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $117.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.32.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $2,817,066.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,052,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,890.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $2,817,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,052,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,430 shares of company stock worth $3,589,623. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.30.

About Science Applications International

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

