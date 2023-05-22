Scor Se Announces Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:SCRYY)

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1071 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.
Scor Stock Performance
SCRYY stock opened at $2.86 on Monday. Scor has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $2.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Scor in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.
Scor Company Profile
SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C, SCOR Global Life, and Corporate Functions. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.
