Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,600 Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Incyte by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Incyte from $113.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Incyte Trading Down 0.1 %

Incyte Profile

INCY stock opened at $63.57 on Monday. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $63.06 and a one year high of $86.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.