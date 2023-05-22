Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 1,500 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $100,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $8.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.91. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.