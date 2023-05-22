Scotia Capital Inc. Buys New Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.17.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $142.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $145.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

