Scotia Capital Inc. Buys New Stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQRR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the first quarter valued at $10,001,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the first quarter valued at $9,698,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,039,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,569,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 83.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 11,401 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF alerts:

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

EQRR stock opened at $46.84 on Monday. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $56.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.36.

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Cuts Dividend

About ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.284 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%.

(Get Rating)

The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.